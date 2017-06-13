The proposed rules of public pot consumption at Denver businesses

KUSA - Tuesday, many heard for the first time the rules and regulations for people who want to allow the consumption of marijuana at their Denver business.

The Excise and Licenses Office and the Office of Marijuana Policy presented the regulations to the public during a meeting.

Those interested will have to apply for a temporary or yearlong permit.

Social pot in Denver: how it works

Business can be open from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. and patrons must be 21 or older to get in.

Indoor and outdoor use are both allowed, but any outdoor smoking on ground level can't be visible from public places.

Restrictions further include no consuming marijuana within 500 feet of a residential zone, and 1,000 feet from schools, day cares, churches or treatment centers.

Also, businesses that sell liquor wouldn't be able to allow public marijuana consumption.

Emmett Reistroffer, who helped put together Initiative 300, argues those are the places where people are already consuming marijuana and it'd be better if they were regulated.

“I think we’re making history, but I think we also still have an uphill battle to really achieve that policy," Reistroffer said. "There are a lot of rules being proposed that concern me because they remove a vast majority of businesses from being able to participate.”

