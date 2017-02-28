Men killed in Larimer County plane crashed identified

(Photo: Sky9)

LARIMER COUNTY - The Larimer County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men who were killed when a small plane crashed into a reservoir southwest of Berthoud Monday morning.

The deaths of 58-year-old Patrick Blankenmeier of Arvada and 32-year-old James Griffith of Denver have been ruled an accident.

Investigators are trying to determine what happened before the Cessna 172 they were inside crashed into Culver Reservoir about 50 feet from the shore.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says Blankenmeier and Griffith were submerged in the cold water for 50 minutes before they were pulled from the plane.

They were both pronounced dead at the hospital.

The plane was registered to McAir Aviation out of Broomfield.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-498-5172.

