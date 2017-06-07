Merger will create 3rd-largest Colorado-headquartered bank

Mollie Hale Carter, chairman and CEO of Sunflower. (Photo: Courtesy Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Kansas-based Sunflower Financial Inc. — parent of Sunflower Bank, which has 10 Colorado branches — and Texas-based Strategic Growth Bancorp Inc., which owns seven-branch First National Denver, have received green lights from regulators to finalize their merger.

The combined company's headquarters will be in downtown Denver, making it the third-largest Colorado headquartered bank in total assets, behind FirstBank Holding Co. and National Bank Holdings Corp., parent of Community Banks of Colorado and Bank Midwest.

The merger will create what the companies call a "super-community" bank with 60 offices in Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico, and Texas. The combined company will have about $4 billion in banking assets with $3 billion in both net loans and deposits.

The transaction was given final regulatory approval this week and involves a merger of the holding companies and of their respective banking entities — Sunflower Bank NA, First National Bank of Santa Fe, and Capital Bank SSB — as well as Guardian Mortgage Company Inc.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.