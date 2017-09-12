Merrick & Company CFO dies in hang-gliding crash

(Photo: COURTESY OF MERRICK & COMPANY)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The CFO of the engineering firm Merrick & Company has died in a hang-gliding accident, the company said in an announcement today.

Mark Henline, who was the senior vice president and CFO of Merrick, died Sept. 7 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Lakewood. He was 57.

His colleagues at the Greenwood Village-based firm said Henline was the consummate financial professional — doing everything by the numbers, but outside of the office he had a sense of adventure.

Henline joined the company in 2006 and became the firm’s first Chief Financial Officer in 2008. He also served on the company’s finance and stock committees.

