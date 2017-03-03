(Photo: Mesa County Sheriff)

KUSA - MESA COUNTY - A Mesa County Deputy was cornered by an usual suspect Friday afternoon.

A call came in Thursday at 1:15 p.m. from a woman in Clifton, complaining that a "mean goat" was on her front door step and was not allowing her to leave.

Deputies arrived Friday with reinforcements to lure the goat back to the neighbors.

#ALERT Standoff ends after mean goat corners deputy! Reinforcements called in 2 help! Goat is now cooperating. #GoatGate2017 #Baaad2theBone pic.twitter.com/fKvaxHrFwH — Mesa County Sheriff (@SheriffMesaColo) March 3, 2017

Somewhere along the way, he pinned the deputy in a corner and the standoff began.

Megan Terlecky, the Mesa County Public Information Officer, confirmed the goat was "mean," but in the end cooperated and was let off with a warning.

No goats or people were harmed.

(© 2017 KUSA)