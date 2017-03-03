KUSA
Mesa County Deputy has stand off with 'mean goat'

Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA 4:27 PM. MST March 03, 2017

KUSA - MESA COUNTY - A Mesa County Deputy was cornered by an usual suspect Friday afternoon.

A call came in Thursday at 1:15 p.m. from a woman in Clifton, complaining that a "mean goat" was on her front door step and was not allowing her to leave.

Deputies arrived Friday with reinforcements to lure the goat back to the neighbors.

Somewhere along the way, he pinned the deputy in a corner and the standoff began. 

Megan Terlecky, the Mesa County Public Information Officer, confirmed the goat was "mean," but in the end cooperated and was let off with a warning.

No goats or people were harmed.

(© 2017 KUSA)


