KUSA - MESA COUNTY - A Mesa County Deputy was cornered by an usual suspect Friday afternoon.
A call came in Thursday at 1:15 p.m. from a woman in Clifton, complaining that a "mean goat" was on her front door step and was not allowing her to leave.
Deputies arrived Friday with reinforcements to lure the goat back to the neighbors.
#ALERT Standoff ends after mean goat corners deputy! Reinforcements called in 2 help! Goat is now cooperating. #GoatGate2017 #Baaad2theBone pic.twitter.com/fKvaxHrFwH— Mesa County Sheriff (@SheriffMesaColo) March 3, 2017
Somewhere along the way, he pinned the deputy in a corner and the standoff began.
Megan Terlecky, the Mesa County Public Information Officer, confirmed the goat was "mean," but in the end cooperated and was let off with a warning.
No goats or people were harmed.
