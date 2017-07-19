Metal treatment facility evacuated due to fire

(Photo: Courtesy Adams County Fire)

ADAMS COUNTY - A metal treatment facility was evacuated Wednesday afternoon as crews from multiple agencies worked to put out a fire.

Adams County Fire tweeted about the blaze at around 1:30 p.m. As of 3:30 p.m., firefighters said the blaze was mostly out, but crews are still working on hot spots.

One firefighter is being evaluated for minor injuries.

Smoke was seen billowing from the building, and at least one wall suffered heavy damage.

The fire is at 1680 E. 69th Ave.



Adams County Fire is fighting a fire at a metal treatment facility from all sides of the exterior while crews also enter the office area. pic.twitter.com/eRJi0eacED — Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) July 19, 2017

Adams County Fire on scene of a commercial fire at a metal foundry. pic.twitter.com/Sa204xGTc3 — Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) July 19, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV