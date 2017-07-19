KUSA
Metal treatment facility evacuated due to fire

Allison Sylte , KUSA 3:34 PM. MDT July 19, 2017

ADAMS COUNTY - A metal treatment facility was evacuated Wednesday afternoon as crews from multiple agencies worked to put out a fire.

Adams County Fire tweeted about the blaze at around 1:30 p.m. As of 3:30 p.m., firefighters said the blaze was mostly out, but crews are still working on hot spots. 

One firefighter is being evaluated for minor injuries. 

Smoke was seen billowing from the building, and at least one wall suffered heavy damage. 

The fire is at 1680 E. 69th Ave.
 

