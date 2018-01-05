Mile and a half line of law enforcement vehicles line up for fallen deputy's funeral procession

(Photo: KOAA)

KUSA - Law enforcement vehicles were lined up for almost 1.5 miles Friday morning ahead of a fallen Douglas County deputy’s funeral.

KOAA, the NBC affiliate in Colorado Springs, posted a video of the line, which was in memory of Deputy Zackari Parrish, who gave his life defending his community this weekend.

RELATED: Deputy Parrish funeral will be held Friday morning

RELATED: Volunteers, including law enforcement, planning fallen DougCo deputy's memorial

RELATED: Fallen Douglas County deputy to be laid to rest

(Photo: Morgan Scott)

Law enforcement from across Colorado are expected to attend Parrish’s funeral to pay their respects.

You can see a video of part of the procession from KOAA below:

Can’t see the video? Click here: http://bit.ly/2Aw75ib

Parrish was a 29-year-old husband and father of two young boys, who is remembered as outgoing, protect and goofy, with a heart for service.

RELATED: Portion of I-25 northbound to be closed Friday for Zack Parrish's funeral procession

Northbound Interstate 25 will experience rolling closures starting at 8:45 a.m. Friday for Parrish’s funeral procession.

Those closures will be:

• Northbound on I-25 from Plum Creek Parkway to Lincoln Avenue

• Westbound on Lincoln, then University, to Wildcat Reserve Parkway

• Southbound from Wildcat Reserve Parkway to Grace Boulevard.

• Westbound on Grace Boulevard to Cherry Hills Community Church



Parrish’s funeral starts at 11 a.m. at Cherry Hills Community Church.

9NEWS will offer a live stream of the service.

If you would like to donate to the Douglas County Fallen Officer Fund, head to this link.

© 2018 KUSA-TV