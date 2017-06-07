Milestone: RTD gets nod to resume tests on G Line to Arvada, Wheat Ridge

Water Tower Village. (Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Regional Transportation District got the nod from state regulators Wednesday to resume testing systems on the stalled G Line between downtown Denver and the western suburbs of Arvada and Wheat Ridge.

The three members of the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) gave the verbal go-ahead at their regular weekly meeting. A written order on the decision is expected within the next few weeks.

Testing on the G Line was halted in August 2016 at the order of the Federal Railroad Administration over problems with the timing of the crossing gates on the University of A Line since it opened in April 2016. The problems led to flaggers, who are being paid by RTD’s private contractor Denver Transit Partners (DTP), being posted along the line to warn drivers of approaching trains.

“It’s good news,” RTD spokesman Nate Currey said of the commissioner’s decision Wednesday on the G Line.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.