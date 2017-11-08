Miller Farms' free harvest to return after 9-year hiatus

Miller Farms (Photo: Jeremy Moore, KUSA)

PLATTEVILLE – Miller Farms in Platteville made national news in 2008 when Joe and Chris Miller hosted their first free harvest.

The response was overwhelming, and the Millers say it's taken nine years to recover.

Still, they say they want to try it again next Sunday, November 12.

Joe says this year's late-season crops are good, and he thinks we could all use some joy this week.



“Just seems like there’s so much negative things,” Miller said. “The story in Texas just really hit us – just really hit home for me. Just need something positive out there is what I feel like.”

The Millers still have potatoes, onions, carrots, Brussel sprouts, cabbage and popcorn.

The Millers donate to several food banks along the Front Range, and have learned how food donations make a difference in Colorado.

“People are in need, and I want to give to them,” Miller said. “We need a good story, and hopefully this is a good story.”

Visitors on Sunday need only bring their own shovel, along with bags or boxes to carry away what they harvest.

“Just wanted to give back. I didn’t want to see the stuff go to waste,” Miller said. Just know that there’s people that need it and are struggling – just to help people.”

Had Miller Farms not opened the property for the free harvest, much of the leftover produce would have likely been eaten by the farm’s livestock.

A Miller Farms Facebook post says the free harvest runs from 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

However, Miller says the hours should be more like 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to the end of Daylight Saving Time.

