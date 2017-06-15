Missing 1-year-old found in Illinois

Generic police lights. (Photo: KUSA)

A one-year-old boy who had been missing since May 1 was found safely in Illinois on Thursday, Denver Police said.

The boy, Samuel, was experiencing some sort of medical issue when he was last seen with his mother over a month ago.

Since then, his mother has been found but Samuel's whereabouts were unknown until Thursday.

Denver Police say no further information will be released due to the nature of the investigation.

© 2017 KUSA-TV