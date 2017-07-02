Missing 10-year-old from Denver

KUSA - Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy from Denver.
Malaci Robinson was last seen on Saturday around 8:30 p.m. near E. 45th Ave. and Jebel Street in the East Park Ranch neighborhood.
He is described as a black male who was wearing a dark blue shirt, gray shorts and black sandals. He was on foot.
Anyone who knows where Malaci might be is asked to call Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.
ALERT #DPD PLZ RT - MISSING CHILD: 10 YO Malaci Robinson has been missing since 8:30 PM July 1st. #Denver, please help authorities find him. pic.twitter.com/ihMOxQXW4Z— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 2, 2017
