KUSA
Missing 10-year-old from Denver

KUSA 8:14 AM. MDT July 02, 2017

KUSA - Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy from Denver.

Malaci Robinson was last seen on Saturday around 8:30 p.m. near E. 45th Ave. and Jebel Street in the East Park Ranch neighborhood.

He is described as a black male who was wearing a dark blue shirt, gray shorts and black sandals. He was on foot.

Anyone who knows where Malaci might be is asked to call Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000. 

