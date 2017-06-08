Missing 10-year-old in Thornton

(Photo: Thornton Police)

THORNTON - The Thornton Police Department is asking for help finding a missing child.

Kiaya Campbell was last seen at approximately 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night near the 12900 block of Colorado Boulevard.

Police say Kiaya, 10, and a 15-year-old friend were walking to a shopping center when it began to rain.

Reportedly, Kiaya was separated from her friend during the storm and has not been seen since.

Police have activated a Code Red notification in the surrounding neighborhoods and asked for Rampart Search and Rescue's help in searching the area.

Kiaya is described as being five foot four inches and 150 pounds with Brown/Blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue pants, an orange Broncos shirt, and was carrying a black backpack with gray and white camouflage on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Thornton Police Tip Line 720-977-5069.



