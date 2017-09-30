Missing 13-year-old boy found safe

(Photo: KUSA)

UPDATE: A 13-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing Friday night out of Longmont was found safe on Saturday, police said.

PREVIOUS: A 13-year-old boy with autism has been missing out of Longmont since the early afternoon on Friday, police said.

Drake was last seen in the area of S. Bowen and S. Gay Drive. He's 5-foot-7 and 100 pounds, according to the Longmont Police Department.

He has shaggy brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt, blue tie, and red pants. He may now be in a gray trenchcoat that reaches his ankles, police said.

He's new to the area, and authorities have no idea where he might have gone.

Police said he is autistic and functions at a third-grade level.

If you've seen him please call the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at 303-651-8501.

