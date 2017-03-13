Missing: 18-year-old who functions at fourth grade level

(Photo: Arapahoe Sheriff)

KUSA - Deputies are asking the public be on the lookout for a developmentally challenged teen reported missing on Monday.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says Sarah Duarte, 18, functions at a fourth grade level. She was last seen at 7 p.m. near E. Smoky Hill Road and S. Picadilly Street in Centennial.

She's described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing the dark pants and light-colored hoodie sweatshirt pictured with this release. The photo attached to this story was taken in November.

Duarte missed her daily medication requirement for seizures and may be in need of medical attention.

Call 303-795-4711 if you have seen her or know where she may be. Look for the latest updates on this case here

