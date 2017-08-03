Missing 82-year-old man found dead in elevator

Isaak Komisarchik was last seen near the 9900 Block of E. Yale Ave. in Denver on July 5. Police say he had a diminished mental capacity. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - A body found inside an elevator this week has been identified as an 82-year-old Denver man who went missing in early July, officials said on Thursday

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner found Issak Komisarchik’s body inside an elevator in the 10000 block of Harvard Boulevard on July 31 – nearly a month after he was first reported missing.

His official cause of death is still under investigation.

Denver Police put out a missing person’s alert after Komisarchik went missing during the afternoon of July 5. They say Komisarchik had a diminished mental state.

His last known whereabouts were in the 9900 block of E. Yale Avenue in southeast Denver, near the Cherry Creek County Club.

Family members describe Komisarchik as a family guy who wrote poems for his loved ones in Russian.

© 2017 KUSA-TV