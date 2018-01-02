Missing at-risk man from Aurora found safe

(Photo: Aurora Police)

KUSA - UPDATE: Just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aurora Police tweeted that James Spain has been found safe.

PREVIOUS STORY: A man police say functions at the level of an 8-year-old child is missing from Aurora.

James Spain, 25, was last seen at 9 a.m. near 3600 South Cathay Street.

Spain is developmentally disabled. He's described 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans and brown shoes.

He left his home on a red 10 speed bicycle carrying a folding shovel. He left a note stating that he would be digging a hole under a tree. Spain has run away in the past and was found in the Commerce City Area.

CORRECTION: James was last seen on Cathay Street not Cathy Street. https://t.co/mcXhaLd9OF — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 1, 2018

