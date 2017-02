Maggie Appleby Rushing (Photo: Aurora Police Department)

AURORA - Police are asking for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl in Aurora.

Maggie Rushing was last seen at her home near the 12100 block of East 2nd Drive.

Rushing was wearing a black shirt and black leggings with a Colorado flag. She is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call 911.

