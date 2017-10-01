Missing at-risk teen last seen Sunday afternoon in Aurora

Elijah James Ellis (Photo: Aurora PD)

Aurora Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen with autism and other medical problems last seen on the 14000 block of E. Radcliff Place in Aurora Sunday afternoon.

Elijah James Ellis, 14, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with skulls on it, jeans and black shoes.

Police said they have no idea where he is or could be.

If you have seen him or may know where to find him please call Aurora PD at 303-627-3100 or 911.

