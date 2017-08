Courtesy: Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

ARAPAHOE COUNTY - A missing at-risk woman has been found safe.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Abbie Heffner had last been seen at around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, when she left her home in the 6000 block of S Fraser Way.

Her family found her Friday morning.

