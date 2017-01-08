Missing boys found safe, Amber Alert canceled

Rebecca Dinapoli (Photo: CBI)

An Amber Alert for two children issued in Englewood Sunday morning came to an end Sunday night after police received an anonymous tip that led police to their location.

Johnny Dinapoli, 8, and Joseph, 12, were found safe at approximately 10:20 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Pennsylvania Street.

According to police, their biological mother, 38-year-old Rebecca Dinapoli, was taken into custody on the charge of kidnapping, along with other related charges stemming from the investigation.

The boys were reported missing at 5:30 a.m. after they went to get something from their grandfather's car in the 4900 block of South Galapago Street.

When their grandfather went to check outside, he saw the boys in a 2006 silver Chevy Equinox with the temporary license plate of 062272V, expiring January 2017, pulling out of the driveway, driven by their mother, who does not have custody of the kids and is known for having drug and mental health issues.

An Amber Alert was issued just before 8:30 a.m. and deactivated at 11:10 p.m..

(© 2017 KUSA)