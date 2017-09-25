KUSA
Missing Longmont boy found safe

Caitlin Kingsbury , KUSA 9:39 AM. MDT September 25, 2017

LONGMONT - An 11-year-old boy first reported missing Sunday evening has been found safe as of 9:05 a.m. Monday. 

Longmont Police said they were concerned about the boy's well-being because he was not wearing shoes or socks when he ran way from his home near 18th and Hover Street. 

This prompted a search overnight that involved multiple officers, detectives and K-9s, but they didn't find a trace of the boy. 

Longmont Police did say where he was found, only that he was safe. 

Thank you to everyone who shared the boy's photo! 

