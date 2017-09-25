Missing Longmont boy found safe

LONGMONT - An 11-year-old boy first reported missing Sunday evening has been found safe as of 9:05 a.m. Monday.
Longmont Police said they were concerned about the boy's well-being because he was not wearing shoes or socks when he ran way from his home near 18th and Hover Street.
This prompted a search overnight that involved multiple officers, detectives and K-9s, but they didn't find a trace of the boy.
Longmont Police did say where he was found, only that he was safe.
Thank you to everyone who shared the boy's photo!
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs