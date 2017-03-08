Missing climber found alive near Aspen after 1,500-foot fall

A passerby found Ryan Montoya and helped him reach rescue crews Tuesday. (Photo: Anna Stonehouse/Aspen Times)

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say they have found a 23-year-old man who was missing for two days after he tried to climb Pyramid Peak near Aspen and fell nearly 1,500 feet.



The Aspen Times reports a passerby found Ryan Montoya and helped him reach rescue crews Tuesday.



Pitkin County Deputy Alex Burchetta says the Boulder man suffered frostbite and was hospitalized. The extent of his injuries was not known.



Montoya's father had reported his son missing Sunday when he didn't return from his climb.



Search crews found Montoya's personal items in a snow cave at the base of the peak but were unable to locate him.



Preliminary reports indicate he fell about 1,500 feet on the peak.



Hugh Zuker with Mountain Rescue Aspen says Montoya endured frigid weather and extremely windy conditions.



