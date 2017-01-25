Missing CO woman found in California

KUSA - A Highlands Ranch woman who recently moved to California was found alive Wednesday afternoon days after she had been reported missing.

Los Angeles police say Laura Lynne Stacy, 28, was located but did not provide any additional details.

Family members reported Stacy missing because she had not been seen or heard from since January 22. She was last seen in the 3600 block of Barham Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night the LA County Sheriff’s Department, Lancaster Station received a report about a vehicle parked on the side of the road at Avenue E just west of 100th Street East.

Deputies contacted LAPD after confirming it was the vehicle Stacy was last seen driving.

Investigators processed and impounded the vehicle and found no signs of foul play.

