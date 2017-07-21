Missing elderly man in Denver

(Photo: Denver Police Department)

DENVER - Denver Police are asking for help finding a missing elderly man.

Leroy Martinez, 81, was last seen around 6 p.m. on Thursday nearing a dark brown shirt and blue jeans.

He was in a 2014 Red F-150 with Colorado license plate No. 359-ESF near the 4400 block of West Iliff Avenue.

Leroy is 5'6" with gray hair, weighs around 135 pounds, and suffers from dementia.

If you've seen him, please contact the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000

