Missing hiker found safe after spending three nights in wilderness

KUSA - A hiker who was reported missing after he failed to return from an attempt to summit Missouri Mountain Saturday has been found safe after spending three nights in the wilderness in sub-freezing temperatures.

Shuei Kato, 36, was first reported missing early Sunday morning, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.

He had left to climb the 14,075-foot peak Saturday.

The search for Kato was suspended Sunday night and was slated to resume Monday morning – a day in which searchers were cited concerns about blizzard conditions.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said Kato was found Tuesday afternoon and is “ok.”

This weekend, 45 ground searchers along with three helicopters tried to find Kato unsuccessfully.

Spezze did not have information about how Kato survived or why he stayed on the mountain for so long if he was uninjured.

