Missing man, 85, last seen at his home in Golden

GOLDEN - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find an 85-year-old man with dementia.

Jefferson Isom was last seen Tuesday morning between three and five a.m. at his home in Golden, located in the 16600 Block of W. 9th Avenue.

He is 5'10" with grey hair and a beard. He has blue eyes and wears glasses.

Isom is wearing a long-sleeved grey plaid shirt and jeans, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911.

