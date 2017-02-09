Sign for Fort Carson Army Base (Photo: Wikipedia)

KUSA - A military drone that disappeared during a mission at Fort Huachuca in Arizona January 31 was found in a park near Evergreen on Thursday.

It went missing after losing contact connection with a ground station.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's office say the drone was found in Elk Meadow Park near Stagecoach Drive. A spokesman for Fort Carson confirmed that soldiers from the post were assisting with the drone's recovery.

Military officials initially thought the $1.5 million Shadow UAS aircraft crashed somewhere in the area near Fort Huachuca and might have disintegrated upon impact.

The Shadow is a short-range airborne reconnaissance system that can fly about 134 miles. It weighs 450 pounds.

Fort Huachuca is in southern Arizona and is about 900 miles south of Evergreen. It's not clear how the drone ended up so far away.

