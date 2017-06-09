KUSA
Missing senior citizen in Aurora located

KUSA 11:28 AM. MDT June 09, 2017

AURORA - A woman reported missing in Aurora Thursday night was located on Friday, police said. 

Aurora Police said Bobby Jean Porter, 75, was last seen at 1300 Havana St at around 5:30 on Thursday.

She was supposed to be meeting a relative in downtown Denver but never arrived.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aurora Police said she has been located. 

