Missing senior citizen in Aurora located

AURORA - A woman reported missing in Aurora Thursday night was located on Friday, police said.

Aurora Police said Bobby Jean Porter, 75, was last seen at 1300 Havana St at around 5:30 on Thursday.

She was supposed to be meeting a relative in downtown Denver but never arrived.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aurora Police said she has been located.

UPDATE: Ms Porter has been located. https://t.co/wgjxk9xNER — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 9, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV