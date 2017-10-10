Missing senior didn't return from running errands

Don Larue (Photo: Montrose Police Department)

The Montrose Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who went out to run errands and never returned.

Don Larue, 82, was last seen Monday at about 8:45 a.m.

Montrose police say he drives a tan 2004 Cadillac sedan with Colorado license plate USM8428.

Larue is 5’4’’ and weighs 100 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a flannel shirt with a Carhartt jacket and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information should contact Montrose police at 970-249-9110.

