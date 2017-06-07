Missing TN woman might be in Colorado

Heather Duncan, 23, hasn't been seen since May 24 and could be in Colorado.

KUSA - Family members of a missing Tennessee woman believe she was last seen at a KOA campground in Strasburg late last month.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is searching for 23-year-old Heather Duncan who last spoke with her family on May 24. At the time she told her father she would be leaving with friends to go to West Knox County.

According the the sheriff's office, the family believes she was seen at the Strasburg campground on that same day. It's not clear why family members think she was seen there or how she may have traveled there.

Duncan is 5’8” and weighs 104 pounds. She has dark brown, shoulder-length, naturally wavy hair. Her ears, nose, and navel are pierced.

She has several tattoos including a rose/clock quarter sleeve on her right arm, “Enlightenment” on her left inner arm, an owl on her left wrist, a stick figure girl on her outer left arm, a large flower on her torso, and a dream catcher on her back left shoulder.

She wears dark-rimmed glasses and drives a red 2014 Nissan Versa Sedan with Tennessee license plate N8832F.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.

© 2017 KUSA-TV