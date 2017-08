(Photo: Courtesy Lakewood Police)

KUSA - UPDATE: The woman has been found safe.

Lakewood Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 26-year-old woman who they say has been missing since Tuesday night.

Cosima Smillie was last seen at the Bar Louie at 7111 W. Alaska Dr., according to Lakewood Police.

© 2017 KUSA-TV