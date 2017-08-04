Mom, 2 daughters missing on Grand Mesa

West edge of the Grand Mesa (Photo: wikipedia)

MESA COUNTY - A search is underway for a mom and her two daughters who went for a hike on Grand Mesa Thursday afternoon and haven’t returned.

The woman, who wasn’t identified by name, is 40 years old. Her daughters are 8 and 10, and were last seen at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Flowing Park Overlook. The family is believed to have been hiking at the Mesa Top Trailhead.

When they didn’t return as expected, other family members called 911 – prompting a search led by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

This has grown to include a ground team, ATV team, rescue dogs and aircraft.

The woman was last seen wearing capri jeans with a white and black or white and gray zip-up hoodie. She is 5’4” and 147 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Her 10-year-old daughter was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt with gold tassels and shorts. The 8-year-old was wearing capri pants and a darker-colored shirt and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at 970-242-6707.

© 2017 KUSA-TV