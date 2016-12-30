Mom killed in ski lift fall identified

GRAND COUNTY - The Texas woman who died after falling from a chair lift was identified Friday afternoon.

The Granby Police department says Kelly Huber, 40, of San Antonio was pronounced dead at Middle Park Medical Center at 10:46 a.m. Thursday. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday to determine how she died.

She and her two daughters, ages 9 and 12, fell from the Quick Draw Chairlift at Granby Ranch Thursday morning. Both were injured, but one has been released from the hospital.

