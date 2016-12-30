Mom killed in ski lift fall identified

GRAND COUNTY - The Texas woman who died after falling from a chair lift was identified Friday afternoon.
The Granby Police department says Kelly Huber, 40, of San Antonio was pronounced dead at Middle Park Medical Center at 10:46 a.m. Thursday. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday to determine how she died.
She and her two daughters, ages 9 and 12, fell from the Quick Draw Chairlift at Granby Ranch Thursday morning. Both were injured, but one has been released from the hospital.
Copyright 2016 KUSA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs