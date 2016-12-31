Monte Vista woman killed, ex-Boulder mayor hurt in crash

Shooting. (Photo: KUSA)

BOULDER, COLO. (AP) - - A Monte Vista woman has been killed and a former Boulder mayor was injured in a crash on La Veta Pass in southern Colorado.



The Boulder Daily Camera reports (http://bit.ly/2iqJb2n ) 75-year-old Bob Greenlee, Boulder's mayor in 1998-99, was among those hurt in the crash Wednesday. Authorities say 70-year-old Pat Lucero was killed.



Greenlee founded radio station KBCO and co-founded the Rock Bottom restaurant chain.



His wife, Diane, and two other people were also hurt. Names of the other two haven't been released.



The State Patrol says Bob Greenlee was driving an SUV and attempting to pass another vehicle when he collided with Lucero's sedan. Greenlee and Lucero's vehicles then hit a total of three others.



The crash is under investigation. No charges have been filed.



Greenlee's family expressed sympathy for Lucero's.





