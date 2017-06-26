KUSA
Moose on the loose in Broomfield

Caitlin Kingsbury , KUSA 5:58 AM. MDT June 26, 2017

Broomfield police are reporting a moose on the loose near Flatiron Crossing Mall around 5:20 a.m. on Monday morning.

The moose is close to U.S. Route 36 and Flatiron Crossing Drive. 

The Department of Wildlife is on it's way but be prepared, this moose may affect your morning drive.

 

