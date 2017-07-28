More Colorado residents considering tiny houses

(Photo: Eddie Randle)

KUSA - It’s no secret, houses are expensive in Colorado - and there's no signs of it getting cheaper anytime soon.

It has more people thinking about tiny houses as an option.

It just so happens, there's a big new festival for tiny homes this weekend in Keenesburg.

Downsizing seems to be a growing trend when it comes to living, and tiny homes are becoming more popular as prices for buying a house get higher and higher.

“This is a pretty attractive solution to housing options that aren't affordable," said Chris Robinson, who built his own Tiny home.

Some are a big and tiny at the same time, just like Robinson’s house.

“It's a little conspicuous,” said Robinson.

Some might say that's an understatement, because it's a bus.

“I decided a couple years ago that a school bus would make a cool structure for a tiny house so that's what I did.

For the past year and a half, he's been building the home himself.

“This is a way for a guy who has just enough skills and interest to get the job done, so that's what I've done,” Robinson said.

Luckily he has the time to do the work.

“I just have a simple job, coincidentally as a school bus driver,” said Robinson.

For him it’s about having his own home that's affordable.

“It’s about a $20,000 to $25,000 investment compared to $300,000 at an entry level house or rent for one. That's pretty cheap.” Robinson added.

There are others that are built to fit your needs.

Robinson said, “The tiny houses tend to be nicer. The appliances, the accessories, the amenities, and they're built by professionals”.

The festival will have over 25 tiny homes on display. Some are decked out with everything a normal home has and others just have the basics.

Robinson says he has no regrets about going from a house to this.

Prices for tiny homes vary. Some are as low as $50,000 and they can run higher than $100,000.

The tiny home festival will continue Saturday and Sunday from 10-6. Tickets are $15 but if you go to a show at the Sanctuary, there's a discount.

If you're thinking of doing a tiny house you will need to check with your city or county to see if they allow tiny homes and what the rules are.

