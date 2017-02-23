Amelia Earhart's first job wasn't what you'd think

Amelia Earhart's first job was on a golf course -- so the 9NEWS Morning crew tried their hand at the job. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - This week on 9NEWS Mornings, we’ve gotten to revisit Gary Shapiro’s past as a shoe salesman, Corey Rose’s past as a minor league baseball dancer and Marty Coniglio’s work as a construction worker.

Thursday was Amelia Earhart’s day – and no, we didn’t take to the skies to learn about her first job. Instead, we went to the Park Hill golf course.

As a teenager, Amelia saved money for college by mowing fairways, raking sand traps and picking up golf range balls at Pagosa Springs Golf Course.

The most important thing she learned? To always carry a spare pair of pants in your golf bag – in case you get a hole in one!

Jokes aside, you can learn more about Amelia’s first job in the video above.

(© 2017 KUSA)