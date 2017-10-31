Can your office on-up the 9NEWS morning show team?

(Photo: KUSA)

Every year, the 9NEWS Morning Show team gets really into Halloween – because hey, if you have to wake up that early, why not have a little bit of fun?

From emojis to the stars of “The Voice,” Marty Coniglio, Corey Rose, Gary Shapiro and crew have been #HalloweenGoals. This year was no exception.

They were “Trolls” (from the movie – not the spirited folks who live on the 9NEWS Facebook page). It was pretty great.

“I was excited to be Branch. His voice was JT, he's cool. And I had hair for a change!” Gary Shapiro said in an email to 9NEWS.com.

Becky Ditchfield says she’s pretty familiar with “Trolls” thanks to her 3 and 5-year-old kids.

Other than the wigs, there wasn’t anything pre-made for the costumes, so the crew had to improvise. Luckily, Becky is pretty crafty (she is on Fix This, after all!).

“Body suits helped with the skin cover and an ARC thrift store was the perfect place to find some ‘fashion’ dresses that would fit both Marty and myself,” she said. “There was a lot of laughter going on in those aisles! And the looks we were getting from other patrons was priceless!”

Marty succinctly summed up his fashion journey in a way only he can.

“To be honest, I'm not that familiar with the "Trolls" characters,” he said. “But given the opportunity to weather a full body suit, face-paint, a spangled cocktail dress and two-foot tall rainbow wing...who could say "no?””

Think you can do better? UPLOAD your photos to yourtake9.news.com.

