Corey Rose is over it! No more clutter

KUSA - This month we continue our ‘Over it’ series.

Last month, Amelia gave up procrastination.

I decided that I’m OVER clutter in my life.

I’m not a messy person, but over time things stack up, get unorganized, maybe your family moves and gives you a bunch of stuff (totally happened to me) and all of a sudden life is just cluttered.

That stresses me out.

It definitely has an effect on my attitude, my behavior and how I approach the day.

I am genuinely happier and more relaxed if my home is clean and tidy.

Every day of this month, I will be de-cluttering one thing, from a cabinet in the kitchen, to a drawer in the bedroom, even my garage and office desk aren’t immune.

We will talk about what clutter does in your life and how to part from things.

All this month look for progress on our Facebook page and on 9Newsmornings.

Where is the clutter in your life? Share with us using #beon9

