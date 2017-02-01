DCHS students raise money for Make-a-Wish

DOUGLAS COUNTY - One week, one wish and more than one life changed at Douglas County High School.

Last week, students at the Castle Rock school raised money for Cory, their wish kid. It was part of Wish Week at the school.

Principal Tony Kappas and students Megan Braband, Isabelle Dean, Sydney Stegeman and Caitlyn Magnison joined us on 9NEWS Mornings to tell us more about Wish Week.

