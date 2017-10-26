KUSA
DNA test gives Gary Shapiro a glimpse into ancestry

Gary Shapiro, KUSA 5:05 AM. MDT October 26, 2017

DENVER – Have you ever found pictures like this around your house and wondered, “who are these people?”

I did a little digging, and found they are all part of my family.

The two really old looking pictures of the Eastern European looking women are my great grandmothers.

I grew up with my mom’s mom and dad in Nebraska, they were wonderful people. And while I didn’t know my dad’s parents very well, I met his mom when I was very young.

Then there’s the really old pictures of yourself that you run into.

I found one with my brother and I standing in front of a really cool looking Dodge from the 1960s, I think.

Wish I had that car today!

This all got me think about my ancestry, so when the station suggested I take a DNA test, I jumped at the chance.

On the morning show Thursday, I’ll reveal what I found out.

Did my family come from where I think they came from?

Am I related to anyone cool?

Is Bruce Springsteen my second cousin?

So many questions...

