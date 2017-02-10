Girl Scout Cookies and ice cream?!

Some say Christmas is the most magical time of year. Those people have clearly never had Girl Scout cookies.

And good news! It’s time for Thin Mints and Samoas! Unless you’re on a permanent Whole30 diet (bless you), you’ve probably had these treats.

And speaking of things that probably taste better than skinny feels, we added ice cream to Girl Scout cookies!

That’s rice: Girl Scout cookie ice cream.

Learn more in the video above.

(© 2017 KUSA)