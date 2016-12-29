Helping retired military dogs get home

KUSA - When a military dog retires, it’s not always an easy or free trip back home – especially when those K9s are overseas.

Mission K-9 Rescue and Back the Blue K-9 Force joined us on 9NEWS Mornings. They’re working together to get dogs back in the U.S. so they can enjoy their retirement.

Watch more in the video above!

And you can learn more about Back the Blue by going to: http://bit.ly/2hzp6Ya

For more information on Mission K-9 Rescue, go to: http://missionk9rescue.org/

Copyright 2016 KUSA