New exhibit gives the ‘backstory' of Colorado

KUSA - Looking at history through multiple lenses. This is one of the aims a new exhibit at History Colorado named Backstory: Western American Art in Context. The exhibit opened last Saturday and offers a glimpse into Colorado History that will intrigue life-long Coloradans and those new to the state.

“It’s just to take a broader look at what the west was all about. It’s not so simple,” said Alisa DiGiacomo, senior curator of Artifacts and Curator of Art & Design for History Colorado

The exhibit features the works of well-known artists alongside images, artifacts and stories that provide context from Native American perspectives.

“We are trying to make it a bigger picture and also the idea that as much as a we love the west, things have come at a cost for people,” DiGiacomo said. “So we try to balance that out.”

Exploring the development of the American West, the exhibit is a collaborative project between History Colorado and Denver Art Museum.

“We inter-weave the stories of the paintings, which are really more of that Euro-American view… and we take our artifacts and blend them with those images that are more Colorado-specific,” DiaGiacomo said.

The art museum provided 50 masterpieces incorporated into the exhibit. History Colorado added unique items like an authentic chuck wagon used by a Colorado ranching family as a way to provide meals on-site for workers.

“A kitchen on wheels!” DiGiacomo remarked of the huge artifact parked in a corner of the exhibit.

Organizers think it’ll be educational and fun for everyone from history buffs to kids and adults who don’t usually go to museums. She hopes they can all learn from and identify with the spirit of the west depicted in Backstory.

“It is a beautiful, smart exhibit,” she said, “…and there’s lots to explore and learn,”

To learn more about Backstory: Western American Art in Context, click here: http://historycoloradocenter.org/exhibits/backstory/

The 9NEWS weekend morning show team took a little field trip to History Colorado for the Backstory exhibit. To see their adventures, click the video box.

