Over It: Corey Rose declutters her garage

KUSA - Today is the last day of my de-cluttering project for our 'Over It' series and I saved the biggest project for last: THE GARAGE.

We've only been in our house for three years, but in those years the garage has really filled up.

It's an easy space to be a catchall.

Now was the time to organize and clean it ahead of the cold, winter months.

It took me about an hour, which is about 30-45 minutes longer than my other projects.

In the end it was worth it, and I actually thought it would take longer.

For us, it was all about the sports equipment. We have a lot.

I really tried to utilize the depth of the shelves to give me as much room as possible.

It's amazing how much stuff I found and how easy it will be to find things now. What a concept!

The challenge always is keeping it that way. It's easy to let the clutter really just pile up again so you have to diligent in keeping it clutter-free.

Overall, this was a good project for our series but it was hard to clean one spot every day.

However, I got to several areas of my home that were bothering me the most and really tried to keep them that way for the entire month.

Now let's see if I can keep that going.

Thanks for following along, all.

