Over It: Could you cut out soda for a month?

Avicra looking way more perky than the rest of us would super early in the morning. (Photo: Courtesy Avicra Luckey)

KUSA - New year, new me…

That’s the annoying hashtag you’re bound to see on everyone’s social media posts for at least the first few days of 2018. I’ll be participating, not in the hashtag part, but the whole new things philosophy.

For the next 30 days, I’ll give up sodas. All kinds of sodas. They are my most favorite and most useless thing. I know they offer no benefits, but year after year, pound after pound, I still find myself reaching for one when I’m stressed or “thirsty.”

I probably drink around two to three 12 ounce cans a day. When I do the math, that’s about $40 on soda a month. I can’t bring myself to think about how much sugar it is yet.

The nutritional facts on a can of Coke. (Photo: Courtesy Avicra Luckey)

Soda is bad for you, but that’s not why I am doing this. If I really think about it, it’s to get rid of any crutches I’ve had in my life. It’s all in favor of finding healthier ways to cope with life stuff.

PS: This new soda free me started Jan. 2. I already failed by giving in on the first and having a soda. My bad. I’ll do better.

Wish me luck the rest of the way!

Avicra Luckey is a morning show producer at 9NEWS. She’ll be sharing her attempt to give up soda during the month of January.



© 2018 KUSA-TV