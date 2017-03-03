Study shows how wide-reaching bullying is

KUSA - We talk about bullying quite a bit – but despite a lot of research, education and outreach, the issue continues.

For some kids, getting bullied is all-consuming and can result in depression, even suicide.

Florida Atlantic University and the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire conducted a major study of 5,600 middle and high school students.

They found that 73 percent of students reported being bullied – and 44 percent of those students said it happened in the last 30 days.

Dr. Max Wachtel joined us on 9NEWS Mornings to talk about the bullying study. Learn more in the video above!

You can learn more about the study here: http://bit.ly/2lCyuYk

