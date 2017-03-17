The Globetrotters are in Denver, and one our reporters tried to keep up with them

Let’s just get this out of the way: 9NEWS Mornings reporter Andrew Sorensen will not be leaving us to join the Harlem Globetrotters.

He did try out on Friday morning – and he did a good job. Maybe the Washington Generals have an opening (even though they’re no longer the Globetrotters’ opponent)?

You can watch him hang out with the Globetrotters in the video above.

And if you’re interested in seeing what’s possibly the great basketball show on Earth, the Globetrotters are slated to play at the Pepsi Center at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

You can snag tickets and see more information here: http://bit.ly/2nv6aMU

© 2017 KUSA-TV