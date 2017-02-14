Valentine's Day is also National Donor Day

KUSA - Tuesday isn’t only Valentine’s Day.

It’s also National Donor Day, a time to honor organ donors for their contributions and spread awareness about donating.

This includes sharing your decision to donate with your family.

Here in Colorado, there are 2,500 people waiting to get a life-saving transplant.

Andrea Smith from Donor Alliance and Kelly Lang, the mother of an organ donor, joined us on 9NEWS Mornings to talk more about National Donor Day.

And you can find out about the Donor Alliance here: http://bit.ly/1o0OSDK

