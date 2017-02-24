What was Christine Noel's first job?

9NEWS Mornings learned about Christine Noel's first job as a nanny and after-school menor by going to a school in Aurora. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - You know on shows like the Bachelor when things start to get serious and everyone goes on hometown dates so the reality show couples can see each other’s roots?

That’s kind of what we did on 9NEWS Mornings this week, only in a slightly less creepy way: we went back and looked at our anchors’ first jobs.

Gary Shapiro was a shoe salesman. Corey Rose was a backup dancer for a minor league baseball team. Marty Coniglio was a construction worker, and Amelia Earhart? She worked on a golf course.

Christine Noel, meanwhile, had possibly the most common first job of all: as a nanny.

She also worked as an after-school mentor, and took babysitting classes shortly after she turned 12.

The 9NEWS Morning crew tagged along with Christine to an elementary school in Aurora to learn more about what her first job entailed.

